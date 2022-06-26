Ukrainian Man Mowing Lawn amid Bombed Buildings is a Picture of Resilience

The photo of a Ukrainian man mowing a lawn in the backdrop of buildings devastated by the Russian invasion is going viral. The photo has become the sign of the resilience of Ukrainian people in the face of such destruction. It was shared by a journalist, Marek M. Berezowski, on Twitter. “Although their apartment burned down as a result of shelling, he and his wife came to clean the area around his block of flats. As he said, make it nicer in the estate, so that life would come back.”

Netizens were moved by the man’s gesture.

“This is what winning looks like.”

“The spirit of #Ukrainians shines forth from #Russian ugliness.”

“Big dad vibes.”

“Culture of caring in Ukraine (build & maintain) vs in Russia (destroy & loot).”

“We must ALL be Ukrainian!! The only way we’ll make it out of this . . . all of this.”

Nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died in the Russia-Ukraine war, and claims of casualties by government officials — who may sometimes be exaggerating or lowballing their figures for public relations reasons — are all but impossible to verify. Government officials, U.N. agencies and others who carry out the grim task of counting the dead don’t always get access to places where people were killed, says a report in AP.

And Moscow has released scant information about casualties among its forces and allies, and given no accounting of civilian deaths in areas under its control. In some places — such as the long-besieged city of Mariupol, potentially the war’s biggest killing field — Russian forces are accused of trying to cover up deaths and dumping bodies into mass graves, clouding the overall toll.

With all those caveats, “at least tens of thousands” of Ukrainian civilians have died so far, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said in comments to Luxembourg’s parliament.

