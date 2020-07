Ukrainian News Anchor Loses Tooth on Live Television, Continues Without Missing a Beat

News anchors sometimes find themselves in unexpected situations while on air.

Recently, a Ukrainian news anchor found herself in an embarrassing situation when her tooth fell out during a show.

Marichka Padalko, who works with Ukraine’s TSN channel, posted a video and narrated the incident on Instagram.

In the clip, she can be seen reading the news live when one of her front teeth dropped from her mouth.

However, she displayed professionalism, continuing the show. The anchor took the tooth in her hand and kept reading the news.

The Indian Express put out a translated version of her post, in which she has told what transpired.

"Yes, I really lost a part of my front tooth today during the live broadcast of TSN at 9:00. Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable," she wrote.

Marichka said that this kind of incident had never happened in her twenty-long year career as a presenter, calling it her "most curious experience".

The anchor also revealed that she had thought the incident would not catch anybody’s attention, adding that the episode was deliberately not posted on the TSN YouTube channel.

She admitted that they "underestimated the attention of our viewers." Telling the reason behind as to why her tooth fell out, she wrote, "I had a heavy metal alarm clock in my bedroom and one time my little daughter grabbed it and started swinging it around while I was sleeping. It hit half of my tooth when I was yawning in the bed."

Her video has gone viral and social media and netizens have praised the woman for keeping her cool.

TSN later also shared a picture of Marichka on Instagram, informing that she had gotten her broken tooth fixed. In the image, the anchor is seen giving a bright smile.