Ukrainian Refugee Asks Reporter 'Is Weed Legal in UK' During Live TV Interview

A Sky News reporter was faced with a bizarre derailment of a live TV interview when a Ukrainian refugee asked her whether weed is legal in the United Kingdom. Citizens were boarding buses and preparing to depart the nation in midst of the Russian invasion. Sky News was reporting the departure of Ukrainian civilians from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. “The passengers are really stressed,” the reporter said before asking one man whether he was okay, to which he replied in the affirmative. However, after determining that the reporter was British, the man hilariously made his priorities clear, not caring about the fact he was part of live coverage.

“Is cannabis legalised in Great Britain?”, he asked. Given the circumstances, it took a few moments for the reporter to wrap her brain around what he had just said. “I am glad that is all you’re thinking about,” she laughed and remarked once she was able to register the bizarre question, adding that she had no idea about cannabis.

Sky news interviewing people evacuating near Kiev.Reporter: "How many civilians are still stuck there?"Ukrainian: "Is cannabis legal in Great Britain?" pic.twitter.com/EDfZ1n7OX7— Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) March 9, 2022

The video of the interview has amused thousands of people as it got circulated on social media. Many people came up with hilarious comments.

The most important question before you emigrate— dethpectations (@Barn82571540) March 9, 2022

Lol she's dressed for safety in case he pulls out that BOMB ASS WEED— Bowl After Bowl (@Bowl_After_Bowl) March 9, 2022

A moment of pause between raids— Gustav Koval (@GustavKoval1) March 9, 2022

While the light-hearted moment provided much-needed respite for spectators, the situation remains dire. According to the UN, over 2.8 million people have fled the nation as a result of Russia’s invasion, and towns are being compelled to bury citizens slain in the conflict. With millions of Ukrainians forced to escape their homes following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war, pressure has mounted on the United Kingdom to take in as many as possible. According to government sources, the UK government is paying a monthly ‘thank you’ payment to British families that welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes.

Britons who offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month from the government ✍: @tweetsbyameshttps://t.co/V8CLi1aEPr — PA Media (@PA) March 13, 2022

In exchange for a tax-free charge, the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme will urge homes to accommodate migrants for at least six months. Ukrainians who enter the UK via this scheme will be awarded three years of permission to remain, with the right to work, benefits, and public services.

