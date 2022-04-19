Ukrainian Soldier Reveals How a Smartphone Saved His Life From 7.62mm Bullet

Ukrainians have witnessed untold horrors as Russian troops invaded and created havoc in their country. Several heart-wrenching pictures and videos from the war-torn land have flooded the internet, depicting the plight of Ukrainians. Now, a video of a conversation between two Ukrainian soldiers has been doing rounds over the internet. The soldier is seen revealing how his smartphone saved his life after a 7.62 mm bullet hit it. The video, which was originally posted on Reddit, was shared on YouTube later.

Watch the video here:

In the clip, two Ukrainian soldiers are talking before one of them pulls out his phone from his pocket, which has a bullet lodged in it. The Ukrainian trooper digs his hand in his vest to show a 7.62 mm bullet fired by the Russian side at him.

From the sight of it, it looks like the bullet almost penetrated through the smartphone. Fortunately, the lucky soldier escaped death by millimetres. The wound could have proven to be fatal if the bullet had penetrated through the phone, and hit the soldier’s body.

The video has garnered a bunch of reactions on the internet. One Reddit comment read, “No KIA”; KIA meaning “killed in action”, while another opined that “if it’d been a Nokia it’d still work.” A user wrote: “If that was a Nokia, it would have deflected the bullet back to the shooter,” reported Times Now.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, on Monday, stated that “the second phase of the war has started.” He referred to Russia’s new assault in eastern Ukraine. “Believe in our army, it is very strong,” Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

