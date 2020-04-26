Ukrainian Teen Charged with Animal Cruelty for Making Her Puppy Drink Vodka for a Prank

A Ukrainian teenager has been charged with animal cruelty after she served vodka to her puppy and filmed herself doing the same for a prank. In the video that went viral on social media, the 18-year-old can be heard giggling as the puppy whimpered after drinking the vodka.

The incident occurred in the village of Mamornytsya in Western Ukraine. The girl has since been arrested by police, The Sun reported.

The girl claimed she had given her puppy the vodka as a prank to entertain her friends. In the video, the 18-year-old can be seen pouring the alcohol into the puppy's saucer. "Here is some vodka for my beloved pet. Now we are going to find out how it will affect him," she said while pouring the drink.

The little puppy drank the vodka and instantly recoiled before convulsing uncontrollably, even as its owner was heard laughing in the background.

Police tracked the girl down to her village after the video went viral and she was quick to apologise. "I was told to get my dog drunk," she said, adding that she regretted following through with the cruel prank.

As per a report in the Daily Star, the girl is facing a fine of 8,500 Ukrainian hryvnias (Rs 24,000 approximately). The police also confirmed that the puppy suffered no long-lasting or severe damage from consuming the vodka.