BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ukrainian Teen Charged with Animal Cruelty for Making Her Puppy Drink Vodka for a Prank

Representative image (Image : Reuters)

Representative image (Image : Reuters)

The little puppy drank the vodka and instantly recoiled before convulsing uncontrollably, even as its owner was heard laughing in the background.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Share this:

A Ukrainian teenager has been charged with animal cruelty after she served vodka to her puppy and filmed herself doing the same for a prank. In the video that went viral on social media, the 18-year-old can be heard giggling as the puppy whimpered after drinking the vodka.

The incident occurred in the village of Mamornytsya in Western Ukraine. The girl has since been arrested by police, The Sun reported.

The girl claimed she had given her puppy the vodka as a prank to entertain her friends. In the video, the 18-year-old can be seen pouring the alcohol into the puppy's saucer. "Here is some vodka for my beloved pet. Now we are going to find out how it will affect him," she said while pouring the drink.

The little puppy drank the vodka and instantly recoiled before convulsing uncontrollably, even as its owner was heard laughing in the background.

Police tracked the girl down to her village after the video went viral and she was quick to apologise. "I was told to get my dog drunk," she said, adding that she regretted following through with the cruel prank.

As per a report in the Daily Star, the girl is facing a fine of 8,500 Ukrainian hryvnias (Rs 24,000 approximately). The police also confirmed that the puppy suffered no long-lasting or severe damage from consuming the vodka.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres