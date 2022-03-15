Ukrainian Woman Plays Piano One Last Time at Home Ruined in Russian Shelling

Amid the Russian invasion, the Ukrainians are fleeing their country in millions. In the chaos, music has emerged as a symbol of resistance for people. Several videos of people singing the national anthem of Ukraine have left netizens with teary eyes. Now, a video of a woman, sitting in the wreckage of her ruined home, playing a piano has gone viral. The clip has taken social media by storm. The video features the woman clearing some ashes from the keys before playing a beautiful rendition of a melody composed by Frédéric Chopin. While she continues to play Polish composer Chopin’s ‘Etude Op 25 no1’, the camera pans to show the devastation caused by the shelling – it showcases shattered glasses, blown away doors, and broken furniture.

There was a point in the video wherein, she was seen pausing for a brief moment as she took a deep breath to compose herself before continuing to play skilfully. The TikTok video, posted by user kkkarysia, captured the moment as the professional musician played one last song on her piano before bidding farewell to her home. “Do not judge, my mother is a professional pianist and decided to play to let go of this case,” the TikTok video read. Instagram account, which goes by the name good news movement, shared the video stating that “there is always beauty that outshines the bad in this world.” The page informed that Irina Maniukina, who is a Ukrainian pianist played Chopin in the ruins of her house after it was badly damaged by Russian shelling.

“This is so incredibly moving,” a user wrote, while another commented, “You play beautifully. Sending prayers for you and your country.” A couple of Instagram users wished that the woman reached a safe place. “Grace under fire,” a third comment read. According to the Daily Mail, the family has now fled to Lviv, which is close to the Polish border. Karina shared that Lviv is a “very quiet and peaceful place” unlike her hometown.

