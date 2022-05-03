Ukrainian Workers Rescuing Cat From Bombed Building Will Fill Your Heart With Hope

A video by Ukraine’s emergency services is now going viral. It shows workers in Kyiv rescuing a cat from a bombed high-rise building. The clip shows a worker tucking the cat into his jacket. This is being done to ride down the feline from the aerial ladder. Later, the animal was placed in a crate. The feline was also given a bowl of water. “In Borodyanka, a settlement in Kyiv oblast, a cat was rescued, was noticed on the seventh floor of a destroyed house. The rescue operation was organized by Zoo Patrol activists with the help of special equipment, provided by SES," read the caption of the video. Since uploaded, it has managed to gather multiple views. Have a look for yourself:

In Borodyanka, a settlement in Kyiv oblast, a cat was rescued, was noticed on the seventh floor of a destroyed house.The rescue operation was organized by Zoo Patrol activists with the help of special equipment, provided by SES. pic.twitter.com/oAQzTFZuNO— Alan Abdo (@AlanAbdo13) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, as the international community continues to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine with its myriad sanctions and bans from sporting events like FIFA World Cup, UEFA, more niche events are also following suit. On Thursday, it was the International Cat Federation that announced its ban on Russian cats from participating in international competitions. Condemning the invasion of Ukraine as an “unprecedented act of aggression,” the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), imposed sanctions on Russian cats.

FIFe announced its recent decision in a statement shared on its website. “The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing,” read the statement. FIFe has announced that “no cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of which organisation issued its pedigree.” The organisation has also added that “no cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of which organisation these exhibitors hold their membership in.”

