Ukranian Couple Handcuff Themselves Together For 3 Months in Ultimate Test of Love

How far would you go to test your relationship’s strength? A couple in Ukraine took a unique approach to test their love and decided to chain themselves together for three months.

On Valentine’s Day, Alexander and Viktoria chose to weld themselves together near the Unity sculpture in Kyiv. Vitaly Zorin, of Ukraine’s National register of records, who supervised the experiment, said the palms of the couple in love are just a few centimeters apart, as per LADbible. He also checked up their mental health before the couple was chained together.

Alexander claims that they are going for a record. "There is a chain on us, and all the links are welded. The final link…is closed with the seal of the national register of records," he said.

The determined couple has shared a video of their specially developed clothing with zips from top to bottom, allowing them to change without Houdini-like contortions.

The couple’s relationship's first test was on a 325-mile taxi drive home from the capital city. The long drive home while being chained to another person isn’t an easy task. During the loo break, the couple had to decide whether to use the male or female toilet, and went with the women’s loo and shocked the cleaner. The next three months for the couple are going to be without any personal space in their lives.

While there are activities one is used to performing with someone beside you like sleeping, cooking, brushing, but imagine standing next to your partner while they take a dump. That would be embarrassing, right?

Another video of the couple shows both of them taking turns in the shower and washing their clothes in the machine.

The couple seems sure and confident that they will stay together 24*7 for three months in such close proximity. Zorin shared that if they decide to get separated during the course of three months; only specialists from the emergency services can cut them apart.