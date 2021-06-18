Ukranian Couple Who Handcuffed Themselves Together Break Up After Cutting Off Chains

The Ukrainian couple who had chained themselves together on Valentine’s Day to test their love finally had their handcuffs removed followed by their immediate break up on June 17. Viktoria Pustovitova, 29, and Alexander Kudlay, 33, residents of Kharkiy in Ukraine, spent 123 days together chained to each other but as a giant cutter set them free in Kyiv at the Unity monument- the same monument where they were locked together - they were eager to go their separate ways. As per a news report by The Mirror, they admitted that their on-off relationship didn’t survive despite their efforts. As she was cut free, Viktoria shouted “Hooray!" and said that she wants to live her own independent life and grow as an independent person as she was finally free. Alexander had come up with the idea after Viktoria expressed that she wanted to break up and thanked their supporters for following their journey on Instagram. He added that they were happy before and are happy now to have that experience, reports the media outlet.

They confessed that their wedding plans and relationship ended because of no privacy or personal space and doing everything together, from bathroom breaks to get ready. In a joint social media statement, Alexander wrote that difficulties are snowballing as the moment they find one plus in a situation, immediately there are two minus-es.

He revealed that Viktoria wanted to return back to the rhythm of her earlier life as she missed what she used to do and doesn’t respond well to his suggestion to keep doing that alongside him. Talking about his issues, he wrote that he was fed up with being stuck with her every morning as she did her makeup as he doesn’t like spending time by the mirror too much. He further added that they are trying hard not to escalate conflicts.

In another post made after a four-hour flight, he wrote that their resources are running high and dry and need to relax in a big crowd to let go of each other and need to reboot. Now they will be living far from each other in separate regions in Ukraine. The unchaining was supervised by Ukrainian records chief Vitaly Zorin.

On May 19, they broke the world record for the longest time spent chained together as a couple.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here