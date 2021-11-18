UK's ‘Biologically Dead’ River Thames is Now Home to Sharks, You've Been Warned

Sharks have been found in London’s Thames river, an organisation for animal conservation Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has said. In 1957, some parts of the river were declared “biologically dead", however it is now home to three kinds of sharks- the tope, starry smooth-hound and spurdog. The river has also become home to 115 species of fish and wildlife from seahorses to seals. This was revealed by ZSL in its ‘State of the Thames’ report which was prepared after a comprehensive look at the waterway from the 1950s to the present day.

Last year, the animal conservation charity launched the ‘Greater Thames Shark Project’. To present its report, it collected data on endangered shark species that live in the outer estuary, a wide part of a river where it joins the sea.

In its study of the collected data, ZSL found that the river Thames is no longer “nearly devoid of life" even after some parts of the river were declared biologically dead 64 years ago. It found that 115 species of fish and wildlife live in the Thames. ZSL also found that three kinds of sharks live in it.

While Tope sharks can attain a growth of over 6 feet long and can survive for over 50 years, the other two shark species–starry smooth-hound and spurdog found in the Thames are smaller and also in jeopardy.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which evaluates the extinction risk of species and subspecies in its Red List of Threatened Species, has classified Tope sharks as critically endangered around the world. IUCN has classified Starry smooth-hound sharks as near threatened and Spurdog has been classified as vulnerable to extinction due to overfishing.

Meanwhile, ZSL has made an appeal to the people who catch a shark with a yellow tag on its fin in the Thames river, to record details about the animal on its website.

Even though ZSL has expressed its happiness after finding life forms in the river Thames, it has cautioned the concerned authorities to take action to save the river from challenges posed by climate change and pollution. ZSL said that the temperature of the Thames is rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius on average every year.

