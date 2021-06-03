UK's Chester Zoo Shares Video of 'Dancing' Lemurs, Leaves Netizens Stunned

There are multiple videos featuring animals doing antics that simply leave you amused and amazed at the same time. Chester Zoo in the UK, one of the most popular zoos that was started in 1931, recently uploaded a video showcasing rare lemurs dancing. The video, which shows lemurs jumping around and enjoying the weather, will surely make your day.

In the caption, the zoo authorities wrote about the “SIFAKA”. The caption further read that the incredibly rare ‘dancing’ lemurs are the first of their kind to be ever seen in Europe.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted six days ago, the clip has so far garnered over 60,000 views and numerous comments. Several people tagged their friends and family to make them watch the incredible video. One of the users asked if the video was shot in the lemur enclosure. Another wrote that looking at them jumping around makes him happy. A third person commented that crowned Sifaka are amazing to observe with stunning eyes and incredible tails.

Few Instagram users found the dance quite relatable. One of them wrote that it’s how they enter the weekend. As the dancing clip of lemurs gathered immense attention, the zoo shared another post of the same. This time, the post had pictures featuring the animal in different dancing postures. The second post made two days ago has already received more than 6,000 likes.

Chester Zoo is a registered conservation and education charity that supports wildlife projects across the globe. It works towards preventing extinction in over 30 countries. The zoo often shares images and videos of rare animals on its Instagram handle.

Earlier, the zoo had posted a clip of the first red-bellied lemur which took birth in the zoo. Explaining the lemur as tiny and fluffy, the zoo wrote that it weighed just 70 grams, similar to that of a banana. This adorable clip of baby lemur has received around 24,000 views.

