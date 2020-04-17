UK’s Covidiots Took to Streets to Clap for Essential Workers. Déjà Vu, Indians?

If there is one thing Indians have in common with the British, it is the ability to turn into covidiots.

In a bid to commemorate frontline workers who have been fighting the battle against coronavirus in the United Kingdom for four straight days, citizens on Thursday took to streets at 8 pm to clap for the fourth week in a row.

Called 'Clap for Carers', the mass clapping and applause is intended to cheer NHS staff and essential workers. Like in the past four weeks, this Thursday also saw people in the UK taking part in the clapping.

Amid the pall of over 13,700 deaths, many found their way out to their balconies, gardens, and rooftops to cheer the workers. However, in some places like Westminster bridge in London, things might have got a bit out of hand with locals taking to streets to celebrate.

The video was posted by a doctor who also tweeted later that he was "perplexed" by the lack of social distancing. He was not the only one. Another Twitter user posted a photo of a crowded Westminster bridge, stating she was "shocked" by what she saw.

I'm all for clapping for our NHS but was anybody else shocked by these scenes on Westminster bridge this evening...no social distancing whatsoever and the police were clapping with them! Unbelievable! #clapforcarers pic.twitter.com/OTvyzFXqd8 — lisa k (@lilmonalisa72) April 17, 2020

An aerial footage of Westminster bride after 8 pm showed hundreds of police cars crammed in on a road with people million around.

Similar scenes were seen outside hospitals and police stations where many medical workers and cops themselves were out cheering for essential workers.

Tonight we clapped for our incredible NHS, carers, key workers and everyone across the county to say thank you. We’re proud to serve the communities of Staffordshire who are so supportive in these difficult times.#ClapForCarers #ClapForKeyWorkers pic.twitter.com/SpZMzQ1oiC — Staffordshire Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@StaffsPolice) April 16, 2020

All emergency services coming out onto Westminster Bridge to thank our wonderful NHS. Including a flyby from @LDNairamb. From all of us at St Thomas’ & across the country, thank you 💙#NHSheroes #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS #clapforourkeyworkers @GSTTnhs @NHSMillion pic.twitter.com/GjwNlBwxGQ — Harrison Carter (@HarryDECarter) April 16, 2020

Social media was abuzz with outrage. Many criticised the fact that people were breaking the two-metre social distancing rule in the presence of police.

BREAKING: Hundreds of people gather on Westminster Bridge to applaud the NHS staff who will be treating them for coronavirus next week. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 17, 2020

Police are NOT enforcing social distancing AT ALL; they are complicit!pic.twitter.com/j8dLL51At3 — Rick O'Shea (@RickOShea321) April 16, 2020

I saw the video of a crowd of people clapping for the NHS on Westminster Bridge in London. Take your two brain cells back home.



• Stay at home

• Only leave if you’re a key worker

• Only leave to buy essential food

• 1x exercise a day outdoors (optional)

• SOCIAL DISTANCE! pic.twitter.com/fHnwHJcwu9 — Cherry Wallis (@CherryWallis) April 17, 2020

Maybe if you weren't all standing on top of each other you wouldn't have to clap for anyone...#ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/rZ2JFmf0F0 — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) April 16, 2020

The incident and the outrage was similar to what occurred in India earlier in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the call for banging plates and clapping at 8 pm to commemorate health workers. Many people responded to it by taking to streets in large numbers and beating plates, drums and more.

Indians broke lockdown once again in April when PM Modi gave the call for lighting diyas and candles for nine minutes at nine pm to fight coronavirus. Even as the number of cases grew in the country, people across cities took to streets in large numbers and burst crackers.

Firecrackers on the streets, During lockdown how crackers sold ? #Celebration ❓❓ pic.twitter.com/HHKtx644mQ — HAMDAN SAYED (@HamdanINC05) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, global cases of coronavirus have been consistently mounting with over 1,45,568 deaths in a span of months.