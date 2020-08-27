UK's First 'Pride Train' Steered by an All-LGBTQ Crew Starts its Maiden Ride

In a first, UK kick-started the country's maiden 'Pride train' staffed by an entirely LGBTQIA crew. The train set out on its inaugural journey on Tuesday.

The 11-carriage train that made its journey between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly, was reportedly wrapped in UK's biggest rainbow flag.

The train is has been painted in the traditional rainbow colours, along with black and brown paintwork to represent Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people in the LGBTQ+ community, reports The Metro.

Train manager Paul Austin said that it is all about being accepted for who he is and also a representation of the LGBTQIA community that serves across the network.

"Being a part of the UK’s first all-LGBT+ crew is a sign of the steps we’re taking towards a more inclusive, diverse and equal society and I am so proud to be involved today," he said.

The train, presently called the Avanti West Coast Pride Train will become a part of the West Coast Main Line.

The Avanti West Coast executive director said that the train stands as a symbol of "commitment to diversity and inclusion".

With multiple pride events standing to be cancelled due to the pandemic hitting hard, the Pride train has emerged as a mark to show one's 'commitment to the community'.