UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock is Going Viral as Woody from 'Toy Story' and Here's Why

The Health Secretary of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, has a lot on his hands currently, especially with London going into lockdown and the new variant of coronavirus that is wreaking havoc in the capital. However, what seemed to grab Twitterati's attention is the fact that some of Hancock's mannerisms are slightly similar to a Toy Story character.

Hancock was speaking in the House of Commons about the worsening of the coronavirus situation and was answering a question on the coronavirus tiers system. In videos that have now gone viral on social media, Hancock can be seen flopping backwards onto his bench after his speech in a manner that is rather unusual.

For Twitter users, the similarities are unmissable. This is exactly how Woody, the cowboy from the Pixar animation, would slip back into its lifeless position every time humans would step into the scene.

A Twitter user asked, "Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room?" while another referred to a song popularised by the movie, "You've got a friend in me."

A stringent tier-4 lockdown has been imposed in the worst-affected parts of the country, with restrictions on household mixing in London and the southeast, while in other parts of the country socialising will be allowed only on Christmas day.

Although mutations of the Sars-CoV-2 have been reported in recent months from various parts of the world, the VUI-202012/01 variant traced in the UK has raised cause for concern. Addressing a press conference, PM Johnson said that preliminary data evidenced that it is 70% more transmissible.

While the high transmissibility rate is alarming, there is no evidence yet of it causing severe illness or mortality rate. Moreover, scientists are still trying to discern why the strain is spreading faster. Stuart Neil, a professor of virology at King’s College London told Guardian that the new variant was associated with 10-15 percent of cases in certain areas until a few weeks ago but jumped to roughly 60% cases in London.

The Indian government is assessing the situation regarding flights from the UK as the European country reports a highly infectious strain of coronavirus that has pushed London and southeast England under ‘stay at home’ lockdown ahead of Christmas.