UK's New 'Sex Ban' Restricts Couples in Covid-19 Tiers from Meeting Indoors

Sex can be really complicated in an era of social distancing. And in yet another unsettling fallout of the pandemic, Britain's lovers staying apart or single people have to deal with another fresh blow of what is being viewed as a 'sex ban' policy.

Downing Street has announced that couples who live apart in 'high' or 'very high' alert areas are not allowed to stay together overnight unless they are in a support bubble.

The ban comes as most of London prepares to enter the tier two coronavirus restrictions and anyone living in tier two and three areas, have to adhere to the recent rule.

With the onset of winter, meeting outdoor is never much of a feasible option and now with the recent indoor curb, it can pose to be a major worry for couples inhabiting in these areas.

As per a report in Guardian, a support bubble is described as a one-adult household coming in close contact with another single-adult household. Households in that system can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit public places together.

However, if an adult stays with more members, then they cannot go over to someone else's household to spend a night.

In another statement, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said, "The rules on household mixing in tier 2, I think, set out that you should mix with your own household only unless you’ve formed a support bubble, and that obviously does apply to some couples."

Citing a reason to why there hasn't been any written law for "established relationship" in the areas coming under tier one and tier two, the prime minister's office said that the purpose of this measure is to break the chain of transmission, as scientific study has proven that the rate of transmission is higher indoors.

Earlier in June, the UK government had imposed another guideline that stated, "No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons."

The report cited a study which said that just 39.9 per cent of UK adults have been 'sexually active' during the coronavirus crisis. The social distancing norms have rendered a blow to people's love lives.

However, the experts are saying that the government should encourage adults to have sex in lockdown for the good of their physical and mental health.