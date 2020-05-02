BUZZ

1-MIN READ

UK's Princess Charlotte Celebrates Fifth Birthday by Helping Pensioners

(Image: @KensingtonRoyal)

(Image: @KensingtonRoyal)

The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England.

Britain’s Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal.

The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.

Last month, Charlotte’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the world’s oldest and longest-serving monarch, turned 94. However there was little fanfare to mark that occasion as Britain endures a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak - its worst national crisis since World War Two.

