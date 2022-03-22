Ultimate Mom Hack? Woman Installs Bells in Kids' Rooms So She Doesn't Have to Yell

Mothers have always been raising their voices when things don’t go as they planned, throughout the day. Moms yelling at their kids is like a universal household scene and we can’t even blame them as we only tend to listen when mom angrily screams. But recently, an influencer who was sick of yelling at her kids and husband to get things done right, found the best “mom hack” from TikTok.

Preferring her peace of mind over daily struggle with her kids, the woman found an ultimate mom hack. Arin Jura, a lifestyle blogger from Kirkwood, Missouri installed doorbells in the bedrooms of her children to send a message when dinner is ready so she does not have to scream again and again.

She shared a video on her social media account and added the text: “Tiktok made me do it: Mom Hack.”

In the video, Arin can be heard saying, “This is the ultimate TikTok-made-me-do-it mum hack. We have four kids and I hate yelling in our house. I bought these little doorbells and they are a gamechanger.”

She further explained that she has a doorbell button for each of her kids placed in the kitchen. The chime is set in their bedrooms and when she has to call them, she presses the button and the doorbell rings in their respective rooms. When her kids do not hear her despite ringing it once, she keeps ringing it till they come downstairs.

She has also installed a chime in the bathroom for her husband so that, whenever he spends too much time in the bathroom, she rings the bell and he comes down running.

Arin bought each doorbell from Amazon for $15 and said there has never been a better mom hack than this one. She also said that the doorbells have made her house pleasant and there’s no more yelling in the house. Arin Jura often shares lifestyle and home decor ideas through her social media profile. Her social media profile says that she has been decorating their old home which was built back in the 1860s.

