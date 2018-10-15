Umesh Yadav Gets the Hero Treatment After His Maiden 10-Wicket Haul Against West Indies



Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to win this Test Series. Congratulations @y_umesh on another fine effort in the 2nd innings to bag your 10 wicket haul. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/WmQWHt5pHn

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2018



Twice in the same game Umesh was on a hattrick. Interestingly, 17 out of the 26 wickets have fallen to pacers in this game. #IndvWI



— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 14, 2018





Many congratulations @y_umesh for your 10 wicket hall. Bowled really well in the conditions #IndvWI

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2018



Extremely top effort from Umesh Yadav to take a ten-fer in a test at home. The fact that among fast bowlers only the greats Kapil Dev and Srinath have done it at home shows how rare a feat this is #INDvWI



— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 14, 2018





Congratulations Team India on the series win. Well done Umesh Yadav. Great beginning to his career for Shaw and Pant giving a glimpse of , a sign of things he can deliver . #IndvWI

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 14, 2018



How brilliant @y_umesh,! What a fantastic effort today! Big congratulations on joining this elite club of taking 10 wickets in home test! #UmeshYadav



— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2018





Another crushing win for India. To start favourites is one thing, to treat the opposition like that quite another. Delighted for Umesh Yadav.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 14, 2018



A player who never complains about in and out of the team,

Gives 100% with the ball.

Congratulations Umesh Yadav for taking 1st 10 wicket haul of your career.#IndvWI



— Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 14, 2018





Maiden 10 wicket haul for Umesh Yadav, India need 72 runs to win the test series 2-0. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/vuuYNSDHOZ

— #Sports Insider Daily (@SportsInsiderD) October 14, 2018

India sealed off a series victory over West Indies after the hosts demolished the visitors by 10 wickets on the third day of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.Right-arm pacer Umesh Yadav rose to the occasion as he bagged his maiden 10-wicket haul (6/88 and 4/45), bundling out Windies for a mere 126 in 46.1 overs in the second innings.As a result, India was given a target of 72 which was chased down by the openers KL Rahul (33*) and Prithvi Shaw (33*) before the end of Day 3.The 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw ended the series as the highest run-getter and was adjudged the man of the series.Yadav, on the other hand, earned the man of the match award for his magic with the red ball and Twitter was all praises for his performance.Here's the crowd's reaction when the 10-fer happened.