Umesh Yadav Gets the Hero Treatment After His Maiden 10-Wicket Haul Against West Indies

Take a bow, sir.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
IMAGE: Twitter/BCCI
India sealed off a series victory over West Indies after the hosts demolished the visitors by 10 wickets on the third day of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Right-arm pacer Umesh Yadav rose to the occasion as he bagged his maiden 10-wicket haul (6/88 and 4/45), bundling out Windies for a mere 126 in 46.1 overs in the second innings.

As a result, India was given a target of 72 which was chased down by the openers KL Rahul (33*) and Prithvi Shaw (33*) before the end of Day 3.

The 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw ended the series as the highest run-getter and was adjudged the man of the series.

Yadav, on the other hand, earned the man of the match award for his magic with the red ball and Twitter was all praises for his performance.

























Here's the crowd's reaction when the 10-fer happened.

