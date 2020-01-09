Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Umm, What? Fan Demands Free Ticket for Himself After Airline Loses Sonam Kapoor's Luggage

While Sonam Kapoor was furious about her lost baggage, a fan put forth a bizarre request with the airline. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Umm, What? Fan Demands Free Ticket for Himself After Airline Loses Sonam Kapoor's Luggage
(Image credit: Twitter)

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor hit out at the British Airways for apparently misplacing her luggage for the second time in a month.

Sonam took to Twitter to express her resentment, "This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson.

The Bollywood actor also added she wouldn't be flying the airline again.

British Airways was quick to response to Sonam's tweet with an apology.

The official Twitter account wrote, "We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody"

The actress, who didn't seem to be satisfied enough with their services, went on to say, "Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement."

The airlines was prompt with another apology stating, "We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible. Cody."

Meanwhile, in a bizarre twist to the grievance, a Twitter user by the name, 'O PinkMan' asked for a "free ticket" for himself and Sonam as a compensatory offer for the alleged poor services.

Ofcourse, PinkMan's dream of a free ride aboard the British Airways was left unfulfilled after the airlines responded with almost a straight-faced tweet.

"We understand your reasons for asking, however, we wouldn't be able to offer a free ticket for you due to her bag being delayed. Raj."

We hope even Sonam had a good laugh admiring the humour of her fan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram