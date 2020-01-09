Umm, What? Fan Demands Free Ticket for Himself After Airline Loses Sonam Kapoor's Luggage

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor hit out at the British Airways for apparently misplacing her luggage for the second time in a month.

Sonam took to Twitter to express her resentment, "This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson.

The Bollywood actor also added she wouldn't be flying the airline again.

This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

British Airways was quick to response to Sonam's tweet with an apology.

The official Twitter account wrote, "We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody"

We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

The actress, who didn't seem to be satisfied enough with their services, went on to say, "Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement."

Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It’s terrible service and terrible mismanagement. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

The airlines was prompt with another apology stating, "We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible. Cody."

We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible. Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in a bizarre twist to the grievance, a Twitter user by the name, 'O PinkMan' asked for a "free ticket" for himself and Sonam as a compensatory offer for the alleged poor services.

Give my sonam 2 month free ticket and me as well then she will rethink of her decision Cody — O PinkMan (@omerzia1) January 9, 2020

Ofcourse, PinkMan's dream of a free ride aboard the British Airways was left unfulfilled after the airlines responded with almost a straight-faced tweet.

"We understand your reasons for asking, however, we wouldn't be able to offer a free ticket for you due to her bag being delayed. Raj."

We understand your reasons for asking, however, we wouldn't be able to offer a free ticket for you due to her bag being delayed. Raj — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

We hope even Sonam had a good laugh admiring the humour of her fan.

