Millions of years ago, the planet witnessed the extinction of the largest terrestrial animals of all time. Centuries later, the ferocious old-timer has emerged to talk to world leaders about climate change. A talking CGI dinosaur named Frankie addresses the UN General Assembly in a new creative short film. Launched by The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the ad film is the centerpiece of the organisation’s new ‘Don’t Choose Extinction’ campaign. The imposing dinosaur bursts into the iconic General Assembly Hall and gives an impassioned speech about the climate crisis. The famous Hall, known for history-making speeches by global leaders, is filled with an audience of bewildered diplomats and dignitaries. Will they take Frankie seriously?

Each in a 7 billion strong audience clings to different excuses to justify climate inaction, so the UNDP has attempted to use a voice that appeals to everyone. The pandemic has upset the world, but the dinosaur makes it look like a unique opportunity where people can re-imagine a sustainable future for all. Urging the world leaders to not go extinct by their own doing, the dinosaur says it’s a great time when economies are bouncing back from the pandemic.

It also points out at the probabilities of a climate disaster, given the hundreds of billions of funds spent by the government on fossil fuel subsidies. The animal highlights how this expenditure is irrational and illogical in the wake of a changing climate.

Referring to the theory of their extinction over 70 million years ago, the dinosaur mentions, “At least we had an asteroid. What’s your excuse?” The dinosaur clearly understands a thing or two about extinction when it asserts, “Going extinct is a bad thing," it asserts. The now-extinct beast asks, “And driving yourselves extinct? In 70 million years that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard."

Excuses no more, emphasises the exterminated living creature."Don’t choose extinction! Save your species before it’s too late. It’s time for you humans to stop making excuses and start making changes,” it declares.

We can no longer ignore the climate crisis. It's time to stop making excuses and start making changes! Let's take #ClimateAction before it's too late: https://t.co/UaBpA8VLbnvia @UNDP #DontChooseExtinction pic.twitter.com/y2zZsSc0lB — United Nations (@UN) October 27, 2021

Made in association with Obama’s former speechwriter, the film was released on October 27 across all UNDP digital platforms. The film will drive to a digital ecosystem known as “The World of Excuses,” to curb inaction.

According to UNDP research, the world spends billions of dollars annually to fund fossil fuels for consumers. The estimated subsidized amount could pay for the eradication of global extreme poverty or even cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone around the world.

Addressing fossil fuel subsidy and climate emergency is a critical issue and in order to deliver scale and amplify the message, UNDP will activate the campaign across the world in offices in 170 countries. Through the campaign, the UN aims to educate and give voice to people the world over.

