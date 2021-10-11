Unable to Afford Colours, Syrian Artist Swaps Paint for Soil and Results are Beautiful

Julia Saeed, a Syrian artist left her beloved possessions including her painting kit when she left her home in Raqqa, Syria and did not have enough money to buy paint. When she was unable to afford a new painting kit, Saeed resorted to a new idea by using soil instead to give colours to her canvas.

“Painting with soil saves money. At first, I used it because I had no other choice… But now I love it, even if I have colours,” Saeed told Reuters.

A video has gone viral after it was shared by the news agency where she takes soil for colouring. While speaking to the media about the development of her new technique, she says, “I feel something is missing if I do not paint with soil. I have to paint something new every day”.

Here is the video:

WATCH: Syrian artist Julia Saeed started painting with soil after she fled her home in Raqqa and could not afford to buy paint. Now she has made painting with soil her unique style pic.twitter.com/JsE64Imai5— Reuters (@Reuters) October 10, 2021

The clip features Saeed as she collects various type of soil and organize workshop based on paintings to teach the art to children.

Artists often use different ingredients to bring out different facets of their painting. An MP artist uses seed grains to paint portraits of prominent personalities. On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a team of 60 artisans has created a 60 square feet portrait of Swamiji using fine seed grains like rice, wheat and so on.

The artist Satish Gurjar, in the past, has created portraits of ex-President of India APJ Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other personalities in a similar fashion.

An Argentine artist Leandro Granato surprised the world a couple years ago by introducing paint through his nostrils and expelling it through his tear ducts.

