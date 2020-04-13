Unable to Get Alcohol in Lockdown, Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Consuming Hand Sanitiser

Unable to get alcohol amid coronavirus lockdown, a 35-year-old man died in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as E Bernard, worked as gas cylinder delivery man. Unable to get alcohol for over two weeks of the lockdown, he resorted to hand sanitiser, the police said.

Bernard was reportedly found unconscious at his home on Saturday after which he was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

In neighbouring Kerala, seven people committed suicide in the first 100 hours of the lockdown due to the non-availability of alcohol. The doctors have witnessed a sudden surge in patients facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms across the country.

A 46-year-old man jumped from a building due to withdrawal symptoms and is undergoing treatment at a Kottayam-based government hospital. Another man named Noushad from Kayamkulam killed himself after consuming shaving lotion due to unavailability of alcohol.