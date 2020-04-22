BUZZ

Unable to Step Out Due to Lockdown, Australian Man Goes Fishing Using a Drone

Sam, who was at his friend’s place in Sydney's southern suburbs, decided to give fishing a try using a drone.

The situation may be worst, the condition around the world might be really terrible, but some people are still having the best times of their life. While people are advised to stay back home and maintain social distancing, some people can’t afford to miss out on their favourite activities.


To deal with such a situation, Australian resident Sam Romeo thought of an innovative idea. The 29-year-old man wanted to do some fishing while staying at his home during the coronavirus pandemic. Sam, who was at his friend’s place in Sydney's southern suburbs, decided to give fishing a try using a drone.


He attached bait to one end of the drone and flew it towards the sea. He operated the drone for around 30 minutes and was able to catch a small white fish.


He shared the video of the entire process on his Instagram account. “ISO DRONE FISHING... When you’re being responsible and staying at home but the fish are calling! (The fish was undersize so we released it back) #isolation #drone #fishing #dronefishing #catchoftheday #catchandrelease #socialdistancing,” the young man captioned the video.

Sam has tried using the drone earlier as well, when he attached a ring in a cute teddy bear to one end. This was a part of a gift delivery during quarantine days.


“Need an urgent delivery but stuck in quarantine... I got you covered. Wedding ring delivery job at Tamarama! #rawedits #wedding #tamarama #drone #sloth,” he shared the video.

