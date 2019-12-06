Take the pledge to vote

'Unacceptable': Shashi Tharoor Joins Fuming Twitterati to Call Out Extra Judicial Killings in Hyderabad

First among the critics was Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

December 6, 2019
While social media on Friday was in a celebratory mood following the extra-judicial killings of the four accused of raping a 26-year-old veterinarian, some politicians and activists have come out in criticism of the incident.

First among the critics was Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who called the killings worrisome.

"The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter," he said.

"It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system," Kejriwal told reporters.

Yet Kejriwal was not the only one. Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also condoned extrajudicial killings. "We need to know more, for instance, if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he tweeted.

Activist Yogendra Yadav also took to Twitter and wrote, "No matter how heinous the crime, once we accept "encounter" as a solution, we give up the hope of rule of law".

pointed out the instead of "exulting over #EncounterNight, amongst them people who have lost faith in the slow court system and bad prosecution", the incident needed to be seen as a "wake up call" to implement certain changes: "1. Appoint more judges and police, after assessing them with gender orientation. 2. Strengthen investigation so the right people are caught, and fast and 3. Bring in robust witness protection programmes", Nundy suggested.

Lawyer Vrinda Grover called the shooting "trigger track injustice" and asked the police to not indulge in extra-judicial killings in the name of women.

Screenshot 2019-12-06 at 4.20.44 PM

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju, who is known for being a motormouth, quoted a judgement by AN Mulla on Twitter, "I say with all sense of responsibility, there is not a single lawless group in d whole of d country whose record of crime comes anywhere near than that of the organized gang of criminals known as the Indian Police Force,".

Other than that, countless journalists, influencers and social media users have called out the mysterious encounter.

Meanwhile, Centre has sought a report from Telangana government over "custodial killing" of Telangana veterinarian's alleged rapists, sources said. A source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that it is a killing in custody, as per existing guidelines state will have to apprise NHRC via MHA.

The Telangana Police on Friday said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian opened fire at them after snatching weapons this morning. Cyberabad Police Commissioner CV Sajjanar said that one of the accused, Mohammed Arif, was the first to open fire, even as the police team that took them to the crime scene were attacked with stones and sticks. The snatched weapons were in an "unlocked" position, he added.

