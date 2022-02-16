'Unban Atif Aslam' Trends After His Lata Mangeshkar Tribute Leaves Fans Emotional

Atif Aslam has been Twitter’s darling singer for a long time, and until recently, he had also been one of Bollywood’s most popular singers. His romantic numbers capture the emotions of love and heartbreak and hold an appeal across generations. In 2019, in the aftermath of the Pulwama tragedy wherein 40 Indian soldiers were slain, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in Indian film industry. In a notice shared on Twitter by Asian News International, the association had said that it would ban and take strong action against any organisation that insists on or is found working with Pakistani nationals. Atif recently paid a tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar at a concert that’s being said to have taken place in Dubai by social media users, videos of which went viral on all platforms and fans are once again harping on the note that music has no borders.

In the clips going viral on Twitter, Atif can be heard singing Lata Mangeshkar’s legendary song “Naam gum jaayega“. Soon after, fans were so emotional that they started trending “Unban Atif Aslam" on Twitter, stating that they missed his soulful voice turning Bollywood songs to magic.

Contributed 16 Years to Bollywood and getting treated so badly 💔And There he is giving tribute to Late. Lata Ji proving that there is no such thing as boundaries Keep Hating Him and He will Keep Spreading Love 💚#UnbanAtifAslam @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/JTfkfTbcXW — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) February 15, 2022

My creativity at its peak 😂😂Bahot mehnat se banaya hai please churana mat😶#UnbanAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/DLDlTHtxJg— Aryan Chavare (@AryanChavare) February 15, 2022

After the demise of the greatest Singer of Indian Music IndustryLata Mangeshkar Ji Atif Aslam Pays Tribute To Her In His Dubai Concert.This man never forget to show love to indian music industry… Please #UnbanAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/AHZDAJEYI4 — CHITTARANJAN (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) February 15, 2022

These two pics are enought to tell that How Much People are missing Atif Aslam in Bollywood 💔#UnbanAtifAslam Enough is Enough pic.twitter.com/9LekJdIWYU— Mayur (@its_Mayur_) February 15, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 and in her wake, left behind a vast and unparalleled oeuvre. One of the greatest artists of her generation, her demise sent India into two days of national mourning, with the national flag flying at half-mast. died at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. Various images of all of India coming together to mourn her passing emerged on social media. Among them, notably, was a photo of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offering a “dua" for her soul. The superstar, who was spotted in public after a long time, was snapped along with his manager Poonam Damania. SRK not only paid floral tribute to Lata Didi but also said a prayer for her after touching her feet. She was laid to rest with full state honours. Apart from thousands of teary-eyed fans, several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Sachin Tendulkar among others also paid their last respect to the Nightingale of India.

