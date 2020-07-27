'Unban PUBG': Dejected Pakistani Fans are Tweeting to PM Imran Khan to Restore Popular Game

Pakistani gamers are up in arms against the government over the continued ban on popular mobile game PUBG despite court's order to suspend the ban. The ban was imposed on July 1 by the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after complaints of parents who said the children were addicted to the game.

However, a Pakistani court on Friday suspended the ban and directed the telecom watchdog PTA to restore the game.

Despite the orders, the ban remains in place, irking the gamers who have now taken to Twitter urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to restore the game under #ImranKhanPUBGKholo. While some tweets are filled with rage, others are brimming with dejection from the youth who feel let down by Imran Khan, who appeared a youth-oriented leader to them.

Take a look:

#ImranKhanPUBGKholoSir very respectfully we are requesting you its been more than 27 days now where are you busy @ImranKhanPTI you can't even speak in the parliament for us? This is why we voted for you? You are doing wrong very wrong. Unban pubg. pic.twitter.com/p1BRkCSdz8 — AQDAS BALOCH (@aqdas_baloch) July 27, 2020

Sir very respectfully we want to say PUBG kholni hai to Kholo Ni to hum Free first khail lengy. 😅@ImranKhanPTI you can't even speak in the parliament for us? This is why we voted for you? Unban pubg. Unban Everything. 😂#ImranKhanPUBGKholo #ImranKhanPUBGKholo pic.twitter.com/OLiPynQ39i — Shahzaib Abbasi (@ZaibTweetss) July 27, 2020

#ImranKhanPUBGKholo The court has ordered to lift the ban on pubg but it's still banned.It's PTA ego that only one person had Won the case against whole PTA@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/go3usuSGJK — Muhammad Furqan (@munakhanswati4) July 27, 2020

#ImranKhanPUBGKholo @PTAofficialpk @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI I thought that you’re man of your words 😂😂 @ImranKhanPTI sorry sir but I won’t voted for you again this is so disappointing. If a single man @ZakaWaqar can speak youre the PM of Pakistan why cant you!!?? pic.twitter.com/7qJFT751e1 — 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@aminulhaqshame) July 27, 2020

You aren't doing well with us we support you all the youth support you you became a PM due to youth now WTF it's happened now... Plz respected PM plz UNBAN PUBG mobile #ImranKhanPUBGKholo @ImranKhanPTI @PTAofficialpk pic.twitter.com/hv1NCR3PA5 — Muhammad Ali Hassan (@AliHaxxan0) July 27, 2020

#ImranKhanPUBGKholoSir please @ImranKhanPTI youth ne apko vote diya hai aur ap baat tak nahi sun rahe agar aj pubg unban nahi hoi tou sir apke agle election k sare votes gaye next vote for @ZakaWaqar he can make pubg unban without any power he can do anything if he is in power❤ pic.twitter.com/o1ckJ0n5Or — Asmad Siddiqui (@SiddiquiAsmad) July 27, 2020

#ImranKhanPUBGKholo@PTAofficialpk Why are you showing Ego???You got orders from court So Unban now. pic.twitter.com/YwLrWXzT3Z — Asim Khan 3.0 (@OkaayByye) July 27, 2020

This is now unacceptable. How can PTA do this.This is against court order.@PTAofficialpk you should be in your limit.Dont mess with Pakistan https://t.co/gtde5Byjac dont own pubg and you dont have any right to ban pubg.@ImranKhanPTI pubg kolo. #ImranKhanPUBGKholo — Naeem بلوچ (@naheem_Tec) July 27, 2020

#ImranKhanPUBGKholo @ImranKhanPTI With all due respect, the youth is really disappointed. Not only E-sports is being destroyed but also the name of Islam is being used for false allegations. Have it unbanned asap sir. A very large industry is now depending upon you. — Ahmer Malik (@AhmerMa95535847) July 27, 2020

enough PTA! really whats the problem with you huh?You dont even listen to the Islamabad high court! Now you are the third class authority You must ban yourself due to this action.Just Unban Pubg Now.And You @ImranKhanPTI Why dont you even say word for youth? #ImranKhanPUBGKholo — Arslan Chaudary (@ArslanChaudar14) July 27, 2020

Dear sir @ImranKhanPTI you are the one for that PM of Ower country which was a sports player Plz open pubg.... #ImranKhanPUBGKholo pic.twitter.com/NJpHZEIXte — AzzyYT (@AzzyYT3) July 27, 2020

PUBG is a mobile game and has been immensely popular among the youth. The game has even been addictive in some cases.

Late last month, a teenager from Punjab spent Rs 16 lakh from his father's savings to make in-app purchases.

Earlier, in March, a 12-year-old had been accused of stealing cash worth Rs 3 lakh from his own parents in Gujarat’s Kutch district.