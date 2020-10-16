Unbelievable! Minnesota Man Grows Pumpkin Weighing 1065 kgs, Bags First Prize at Contest

Pumpkin is a heavy vegetable. Now, if you had to make a wild guess about how heavy it can be, we are sure you would not go beyond a ton. However, a man based out of Minnesota cultivated a pumpkin that weighs a massive 1,065 kg. Travis Gienger has won the huge amount of money after he took home the first prize in a Northern California pumpkin-growing competition.

As per a report published in CNN, he won the first prize in the 47th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon in California, on Monday. He took home a massive amount of $16,450 in prize money. This money was given to him by pay by pound system. In this system, the money is given to you by the per pound weight. The price in the competition was fixed at $7 per pound.

Unsurprisingly, this is also the heaviest pumpkin of the year in North America. This information was given by the contest officials.

Travis had also named his pumpkin. He called his huge produce the “Tiger King” after the popular Netflix series Tiger King. He revealed that he chose to keep the name as he saw stripes on his pumpkin.

Sharing the thought and the story behind the name, he told the CNN, “It was kind of funny deciding the name for this little, little pumpkin at the time. I noticed that it might be orange with white stripes and my brother goes, Oh it's 2020. We should name him Tiger King. And I thought that's great!’

Travis also shared the difficulties he faced while transporting the giant pumpkin. He mentioned about the extreme steps he had to take during the 35 hours long drive from Minnesota to Half Moon Bay. The competition winner built a palette for his trailer, wrapped the pumpkin in blankets and pool noodles to prevent it from scratching, throwing dirt in the back in order to keep the vines watered so that it does not lose weight.

It is safe to say that all his efforts bore fruit after he took the title and the huge prize money home.