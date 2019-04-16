English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video Goes Viral
Sibling rivalry is real, because siblings rarely see eye to eye on anything! But what could a pair of unborn twins have to fight about?
In an ultrasound video that has now gone viral, twins can be seen engaging in a fiery fight within their mother's womb, and it is adorable! The video shows the foetuses kicking and hitting out at each other!
Based on the reports, the video went viral in China and the ultrasound video belongs to a woman who was roughly four months pregnant at the time. Also, it was later revealed that the foetuses in the video were twin sisters.
The father of the twins had recorded the video on his phone when he had accompanied his wife for an ultrasound in Yinchuan. He later told the media that it was quite entertaining to watch his two unborn daughters fighting it out in the womb!
The video was taken last year, and the woman has given birth by now. The two girls have been nicknamed Cherry and Strawberry, but this video continues to create buzz on social media.
The video shared by the twins' father received over a million shares, 2.5 million views and thousands of comments by users who found this cute. Some even claimed that the twins may be fighting within the womb, but would really take care of each other after they're born.
Nevertheless, if this is what these girls were up to in the womb, we can only imagine what they're capable of, now that they've come into the world.
