'Unbreakable': Little Ukrainian Girl Sings National Anthem While Getting Bandaged

With no end in sight, Russia continues its onslaught on Ukraine since invading it more than four months back. The war has destroyed cities and along with, it the lives of many Ukrainians who once resided there.

Amid the devastating conflict, the world witnessed the undaunted spirit of the Ukrainian people through evocative pictures and videos that emerged from the war-torn country. Now, in the latest, a video of a little Ukrainian girl has surfaced that shows her singing the national anthem while getting bandaged for her injuries.

The clip was uploaded by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and captures the bravery of the girl who sings in the face of adversity. “Unbreakable. A little girl sings Ukrainian anthem while she gets her bandages,” the caption wrote.

In the video, the little girl is seen lying on a hospital bed while medics attend to her. As doctors bandage her injured leg, she showcases exceptional courage and sings the national anthem of her country. The anthem, Shche ne vmerla Ukrayina, roughly translates to ‘Ukraine has not perished’ in English.

Despite a wounded leg, the girl continues to sing while giving brief glances at her injury. Once her leg gets bandaged, she adorably smiles at the camera while the doctors too are seen smiling.

The video garnered more than 1.5 lakh views on Twitter and prompted users to praise the girl for showcasing such strength.

The Russia-Ukraine war began in Feb this year, where Ukraine has witnessed relentless bombardment from its aggressor.

