CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Buzz » Suryakumar Yadav Just 'Photobombed' This Photo of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Do You See Him?
1-MIN READ

Suryakumar Yadav Just 'Photobombed' This Photo of Pakistan's Babar Azam. Do You See Him?

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 14:47 IST

Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's 'under' blue sky' photo shows India's Suryakumar Yadav. (Babar Azam / Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's 'under' blue sky' photo shows India's Suryakumar Yadav. (Babar Azam / Twitter)

Is Suryakumar Yadav vacationing in Pakistan? This photo of Babar Azam snapped 'under the blue sky' has convinced cricket fans from India.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam who led the team to the T20 World Cup semi-final this year shared an off-duty photo with his fans and social media followers on Twitter on Wednesday. Donning sunnies and a casual fit, Azam could be seen soaking in the sun in the now-viral snapshot. The Pakistan skip captioned the photo: “Relaxing under the blue sky." It was only a few minutes before a Twitter user from India “spotted" Suryakumar Yadav in Azam’s frame.

Suryakumar Yadav, fondly known as SKY in the cricket circuit, surpassed Pakistan mainstays Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan in the latest ICC T20 batter rankings to grab the top spot after registering back-to-back half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

SKY also bagged the Player of the Series for his terrific batting performances in two T20I games against New Zealand, a series that India won by 1-0. With back-to-back stellar performances that Virat Kohli hilariously called “video game" batting, Suryakumar remains strong on the top spot.

So is Azam under the Blue Sky from India?

RELATED STORIES

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @ikpsgill1 compared Azam’s “blue sky" to the ICC’s T20I batting rankings and the results are on-point.

Cricket fans from India were in awe.

“Really happy with the way things have gone till now, would have loved a full game here but as Siraj said the weather is not in our hands. The pressure is always there and at the same time, I’m enjoying my batting, just going there and expressing myself. Not carrying any baggage out there. The intent and approach will remain the same. We can just go out and express ourselves, would have loved a full game, but that’s fine,” said Suryakumar at the post-match show in New Zealand.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 23, 2022, 14:14 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 14:47 IST