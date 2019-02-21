English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Underage' Malia Obama Holding a Bottle of Wine Sparks Online Debate
20-year-old Malia, accompanied by her friends on a Miami trip, was snapped with what seems like a bottle of wine and her photograph was later shared on the microblogging platform.
Image tweeted by @zoevaldes / Twitter
Being a celebrity kid has its own perks but staying in the paparazzi limelight round the clock can be equally grueling. Ask Malia Obama.
Harvard University student and former US President Barack Obama's daughter Malia, who has been a subject of online mockery and criticism on several occasions, once again became the topic of discussion on Twitter.
20-year-old Malia, accompanied by her friends on a Miami trip, was snapped with what seems like a bottle of wine and her photograph was later shared on the microblogging platform by writer Zoé Valdés.
Attaching the pic, Zoé wrote, "Underage Malia Obama, 20, spotted sipping on a $20 bottle of Rosé"
That Malia couldn't enjoy her holidays without being "snitched" on was hard to swallow by netizens and support poured in the favour of Obama's daughter. In short, Zoé's post backfired immediately.
Others argued if Malia was pouring the wine for someone else and not consuming it.
If you're wondering what triggered Zoé's tweet in the first place, there's a simple answer: The minimum legal drinking age for alcohol consumption in the US is 21.
Underage Malia Obama, 20, spotted sipping on a $20 bottle of Rosé https://t.co/1GiiitYtS0 pic.twitter.com/8hO0lA4ojW
— Zoé Valdés (@zoevaldes) February 17, 2019
malia: pic.twitter.com/tyNMLWNTqN
— JOAN OF ART (@umcornell) February 19, 2019
Stop snitching
— Chevy Woods (@CHEVYWOODS) February 18, 2019
pic.twitter.com/yCJQria2rQ
— 🐝 (@keokeo_) February 18, 2019
This is really going to hurt her dad's reelection chances in 2012
— Travis Hawkins 🇺🇸 (@TDHawk21) February 18, 2019
“I liked beer! I still like beer” - Brett Kavanaugh talking about his underage drinking.
— Ameer Malik (@amalik11) February 18, 2019
please drink some zoe pic.twitter.com/zHEK9mvtpb
— aristhotle (@RamsettPark) February 18, 2019
Snitch
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 18, 2019
And Zoe? pic.twitter.com/HenwdvzMXQ
— Imani R. Lowery (@OfficialRuqaya) February 18, 2019
Oh my god! She’s a totally normal college kid doing something literally all of us did at 20!
— (((jobetta))) (@jobetta) February 18, 2019
— Chairman Meow (@jdny2) February 18, 2019
Get you some business of your own. Damn. pic.twitter.com/lKSii7JVpl
— maria fenton (@mariaufenton) February 18, 2019
She’s got good taste
— lil shit (@JawnValjawn) February 18, 2019
She is so classy w her Rosé!!! I was drinking Smirnoff at 20 😕
— Lemon peppa pig (@OliviaToke) February 18, 2019
Me @ 20: pic.twitter.com/OmzP71f1cz
— MommaT (@tweetmommybop) February 19, 2019
pic.twitter.com/iwz7QXCBvd
— Entrée 3000 (@d3cimate) February 18, 2019
Actually it looks more like she's about to pour it for someone else.
— Lauren Bolton (@LaurenBolton3) February 19, 2019
Unless you’ve had the contents of THAT bottle scientifically verified as wine, AND actually saw her drinking it, I see nothing but her holding a bottle.
— Demar DeFrozan (@dj81ent) February 18, 2019
Loading...
