2-min read

'Underage' Malia Obama Holding a Bottle of Wine Sparks Online Debate

20-year-old Malia, accompanied by her friends on a Miami trip, was snapped with what seems like a bottle of wine and her photograph was later shared on the microblogging platform.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
Image tweeted by @zoevaldes / Twitter
Being a celebrity kid has its own perks but staying in the paparazzi limelight round the clock can be equally grueling. Ask Malia Obama.

Harvard University student and former US President Barack Obama's daughter Malia, who has been a subject of online mockery and criticism on several occasions, once again became the topic of discussion on Twitter.

20-year-old Malia, accompanied by her friends on a Miami trip, was snapped with what seems like a bottle of wine and her photograph was later shared on the microblogging platform by writer Zoé Valdés.

Attaching the pic, Zoé wrote, "Underage Malia Obama, 20, spotted sipping on a $20 bottle of Rosé"



That Malia couldn't enjoy her holidays without being "snitched" on was hard to swallow by netizens and support poured in the favour of Obama's daughter. In short, Zoé's post backfired immediately.













































Others argued if Malia was pouring the wine for someone else and not consuming it.






If you're wondering what triggered Zoé's tweet in the first place, there's a simple answer: The minimum legal drinking age for alcohol consumption in the US is 21.
