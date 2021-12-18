Underwater Headstand by Risso's Dolphin Baffles Wildlife Experts

Who doesn’t appreciate the cute histrionics of animals! They often confuse us with their strangely adorable behavior and make us wonder what they are up to. A Risso’s dolphin recently gave wildlife experts a visual treat of a lifetime after the aquatic animal performed an unusual headstand underwater, reported Daily Mail. According to the report, the 20-year old dolphin in question was filmed suspended vertically while submerged in the water and rotating slowly. A drone capturing footage was surveying the marine mammals off the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. The unexpected headstand has baffled experts as they are unable to comprehend what the dolphin was doing. According to conservationists, previous sightings of dolphins performing such headstands had their tails out of the water but never was one spotted doing the same while being fully submerged.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) researcher Nicola Hodgins told Daily Mail that although they were not sure of the reason behind such behavior, one possible reason may be that it was trying to detect the call of other creatures in the water. “It could be the fact that it’s listening, just slowly listening out, and maybe that’s one of the best ways – if your head’s at the surface of the water you’re not going to hear as much as you would if you’re a couple of meters down,” she said. She also added it could be “chilling” and the dolphin having a moment of peace and quiet.

Using non-invasive methods, WDC monitors the dolphins filming them from a distance on boats. However, this year WDC used a drone as part of the monitoring activities which captured the unique underwater headstand. A project that started way back in 2010 aims to collect crucial information about Risso dolphins which get whiter with age as a result of scars caused by other Rissos and their prey.

