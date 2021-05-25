Unemployed Man Buys 20 Billion ASS Coins After Missing Dogecoin Rush

Eric Hackney, a 38-year-old unemployed man from Florida, has become the owner of 20,000,000,000 Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) coins with his $500 investment. He is a former bartender from Tampa and lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. After being unemployed, he started to play the financial markets on the Robinhood app instead of working for $9 an hour. He was also part of the GameStop craze earlier in February. Hackney invested in ASS coin after losing money on GameStop as well as Dogecoin.

A report published by Bloomberg has described him as a “thrill-seeking amateur, goaded on by social media". As per the reports, Hackney was looking out for new things on Robinhood apps in January when he noticed Dogecoin. He bought some Dogecoin at 4 cents and the price shot to 8 in a blink. He then doubled his money, however, he sold his Dogecoin due to the wild swings in its price. More than three months later, Hackney again glanced at Robinhood and saw its price has surged to 70 cents earlier this month. He vowed to never miss out on such an opportunity and hence, he put $500 into ASS coin. “Screw it. Let’s go. Let’s see what happens,” Hackney thought.

As the portal reported, not only Hackney has been prowling for profits on a Robinhood trading app, Mango Mai Tai, or Woodford Reserve in hand, but there are millions of others surfing the wild currents of a historic swell in retail trading. According to a recent survey, social media platforms have become a key part of the boom in retail trading. One in five investors has used Reddit to help them make a decision for investment.

ASS Coin is one of those virtual currencies that have YOLO’d and FOMO’d their way from crypto in-jokes to soaring — and now sinking — monuments in these strange financial times.

