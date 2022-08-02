Ashok Swain Sparks Outrage After Claiming Bengalis Speaking Hindi is an 'Insult'

Ashok Swain is drawing massive backlash on social media after a tweet that has been deemed offensive by many. Swain wrote on Twitter, “When Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to everyone and everything!” The tweet invited a torrent of outrage; and debates on everything from nationalism, language, culture to pluralism were triggered across Twitter.

While some Twitter users said that Bengalis speaking Hindi is an attempt to be inclusive which should not be disparaged, others said that there is no one perfect way to speak a language. There were more people who claimed there were double standards in the scenario, as when equal criticism is not often meted out to Hindi-speaking people attempting to speak Bengali.

Could someone please explain to me what is a perfect way to speak Hindi? Which of the so-called Hindi dialects is th standard? Awadhi?

Bhojpuri?

Nagpuri?

Marwari?

Pahadi?

Braj Bhasha?

KhariBoli?

Haryanvi? Punjabified Urdu of Bollywood? Non hindi people atleast try

Period. https://t.co/rszNr3xWwp — Aeinz । এন্জ (@aeinz_a) July 30, 2022

and when Hindi speaking people try to speak bengali then suddenly it's 'cute' and not an insult to everything? https://t.co/utFZiQf3NU — ana (@mightbeana) July 29, 2022

At least we try! Should be good enough for those Hindi-speaking people who can't seem to understand that it's not compulsory to know Hindi. https://t.co/qVX6NqSNzK — Hiya (@hiyachatt) July 29, 2022

No fluency in a language that is imposed by trampling on thousands of other rich languages is an insult to no one and nothing. And constantly bullying a particular community for their accent isn't the criticism/joke you think it is. It is nothing, but sophisticated xenophobia! https://t.co/Y5HkGsHshn — Ahona Sengupta (@ahona_sengupta) July 29, 2022

Mr @ashoswai

You should understand that Bengalis trying to speak Hindi is a gesture of privilege given to Hindi speaking community like yours because we Bengalis tend to be inclusive in our behaviour

If you want to use a translator we are more than happy to stick to Bangla https://t.co/Qid5SykP82 — Gourav Bose (@GouravBose7) July 29, 2022

No. It is just a non-Hindi speaker trying to communicate as best they can. Everyone should learn to cope like Bengalis coping "haami tumhake bhalobashe," "rosogolla khabe." https://t.co/XTh8bVROXH — Kamalika Ghosh (@GhoshKamalika) July 29, 2022

Language and discrimination based on it have been subjects of discussion on Indian Twitter for a long time.

