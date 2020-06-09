BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Unexpected Intruder: Cat Interrupts UK Parliamentary Committee's Video Call Meeting

The cat is out of the bag | Image credit: Twitter

The incident took place when the EU Services Sub Committee was engaged in a conversation with trade expert Sally Jones.

Rakhi Bose
A video of a cat abruptly disrupting a UK Parliament committee’s meeting has surfaced on the internet. The incident took place when the EU Services Sub Committee was engaged in a conversation with trade expert Sally Jones.

Shared on Twitter by Matt Korris, from the UK House of Lords, the clip shows Sally, owner of the feline, trying to prevent the cat from getting on her lap. However, the animal jumps into the owner's lap and starts cuddling her.

Embarrassed by her pet’s behaviour, Sally can be heard apologising to other participants of the video call. “He’s trying to get into my lap. It may be easier just to let him do that. I’m really, really sorry, your lordships,” she said amid the laughter from other participants.

The interruption of the cat didn’t bother the participants. One of the members even greeted the feline with a warm welcome.

Sharing the endearing clip, Matt Korris wrote, “How to handle an unexpected intruder like a pro, in the middle of giving evidence to a @UKHouseofLords select committee.”


Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 90,000 times and 1,000 people have liked the clip.

Netizens have shared adorable comments on the post, with one user saying, “She handled it brilliantly. More well-behaved cats on Parliament Live, please.”

A user also tagged Sally in the post and wrote, “brilliant and professional throughout and, as ever @SallyJJonesEY,” to which she replied, “You’re very kind. Unless you mean Leo?”

Another person wrote, “What’s fabulous is this professional, knowledgeable lady continues to construct a coherent argument while petting her cat. And doesn’t miss a beat #multitasking #salut.”

Here are some other reaction:


