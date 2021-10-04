CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RaveParty#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » Unfurling Of Huge Khadi Tricolour Gives Anand Mahindra Goosebumps. Watch Video Here
2-MIN READ

Unfurling Of Huge Khadi Tricolour Gives Anand Mahindra Goosebumps. Watch Video Here

Social media users related with the sentiments and expressed how they too got goosebumps seeing the gigantic flag.

Social media users related with the sentiments and expressed how they too got goosebumps seeing the gigantic flag.

The Indian flag, hoisted on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, was unfurled by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur.

On Gandhi Jayanti, netizens shared the a video of the unfurling of the world’s largest national flag made of khadi in Leh. Anand Mahindra too couldn’t hold back but express his feeling seeing 150 troops of the engineer regiment of the Indian Army carrying the national flag on their shoulders and laying it over the rugged terrain. Mahindra stated that he got goosebumps witnessing such a moment.

Sharing the byte covered by ANI, Mahindra, in the caption, wrote, “Forgive me for getting a rush out of something purely symbolic, but I couldn’t help getting goosebumps on seeing this. The message is less symbolic – Don’t mess with us.”

Mahindra, through the caption, also highlighted the message that India is not a nation to be messed with. Social media users related with the sentiments and expressed how they too got goosebumps and a gush of pride seeing the gigantic flag.

RELATED NEWS

One user wrote, “Absolutely, sir. It is the new India.” Another wrote, “It is a moment of great pride for India. I salute the gesture which commemorates Bapu’s memories.” The thread was filled with patriotic slogans like ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Javan, Jai Kisan.’

The Indian flag, hoisted on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, was unfurled by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur. The 225-feet flag was manufactured by Khadi Dyers and Printers, a Mumbai-based facility affiliated to Khadi Village and Industries Commission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 04, 2021, 13:20 IST