Unfurling Of Huge Khadi Tricolour Gives Anand Mahindra Goosebumps. Watch Video Here

On Gandhi Jayanti, netizens shared the a video of the unfurling of the world’s largest national flag made of khadi in Leh. Anand Mahindra too couldn’t hold back but express his feeling seeing 150 troops of the engineer regiment of the Indian Army carrying the national flag on their shoulders and laying it over the rugged terrain. Mahindra stated that he got goosebumps witnessing such a moment.

Sharing the byte covered by ANI, Mahindra, in the caption, wrote, “Forgive me for getting a rush out of something purely symbolic, but I couldn’t help getting goosebumps on seeing this. The message is less symbolic – Don’t mess with us.”

Forgive me for getting a rush out of something purely symbolic but I couldn’t help getting goosebumps on seeing this. The message is less symbolic: Don’t mess with us… https://t.co/qBEn3z03so— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 2, 2021

Mahindra, through the caption, also highlighted the message that India is not a nation to be messed with. Social media users related with the sentiments and expressed how they too got goosebumps and a gush of pride seeing the gigantic flag.

One user wrote, “Absolutely, sir. It is the new India.” Another wrote, “It is a moment of great pride for India. I salute the gesture which commemorates Bapu’s memories.” The thread was filled with patriotic slogans like ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Javan, Jai Kisan.’

Absolutely Sir. It's the New India. Ye ladega bhi aur jitega bhi 🇮🇳🇮🇳— CA Arun Mantri 🇮🇳 (@ArunMantriCA) October 2, 2021

It is a moment of great pride for 🇮🇳 that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh.I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat! — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) October 3, 2021

Post action - Our flag looks like that… Jai Hind… pic.twitter.com/iTas2gO36g— Abhishek (@Abhishe16364518) October 3, 2021

Was very much required; Proud feeling !!JAI HINDUSTAN !!!— Rajendra Dattajirao Ghorpade (@RajendraDattaj4) October 3, 2021

🙏Sir Fully Agree. Its strong resolution of 130 crore Indians. Jai Hind 🙏— pradeep (@psparmar16) October 2, 2021

The Indian flag, hoisted on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, was unfurled by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur. The 225-feet flag was manufactured by Khadi Dyers and Printers, a Mumbai-based facility affiliated to Khadi Village and Industries Commission.

