Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie

Seems like some people just can’t let go of their vanity, even when they are on the run.

A fugitive former model in England sent police his selfie because he was unhappy with the “worst picture” they had used as his mugshot.

33-year-old Stephen Murphy mocked the mugshot used by Lincolnshire police in a lookout notice issued after he failed to show up in court earlier this month to face criminal damage charges.

The former Mr Boston also told a local newspaper, The Lincolnshire Reporter, to “get my name right” after they ran a story asking the public to help the police track him down.

“And if you get my name right and don’t put the worst picture of me on, when I’ve been up for three days in Boston cop shop, you might be able to find me. Post this, it’s better for you,” the man, who is also known as Jr V Murphy, commented on the newspaper article on Facebook.

The article said “Stephen Murphy, of no fixed abode, was due to attend Boston Magistrates’ Court on July 9 following an incident of criminal damage in the Lincolnshire town on May 8.”

Murphy also posted topless pictures of himself with £20 notes laid out on his chest.

This is not the first instance of on-the-run criminals taunting police on social media.

Earlier this week, police in England arrested a wanted man who had posted a photo of himself making an offensive gesture near a police car.

"So the 'fugitive' who has been mocking our colleagues will mock no more,” Northamptonshire police wrote on Twitter after arresting 32-year-old Andrew Fox on Thursday night.