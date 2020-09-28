Uni, the Shiba Inu, Has the Widest Smile Around Food and We Couldn't Relate More

A cute dog from Japan named Uni has taken the internet by storm due to his expressions whenever he is around. The way this Shiba Inu smiles around food, as well as his antics, have taken social media by storm.
Uni has a huge social media fan following of 98.5K on Instagram, a number which seems to be on an upward trajectory.
Images from the daily life of the Shiba Inu have won over the internet and it seems that the dog has a soft spot for food, as apparent by many of the pictures shared.
From spaghetti, pizza, bubble tea to meat skewers, Uni seems to be sporting a wide grin for every time he is made to pose with something edible.
View this post on Instagram
吉祥寺の氷屋ぴぃすに行って来たよ 桃と柑橘スペシャルレアチーズのかき氷にしました❤️ お店の方々がとても優しくて、うにも氷を少し分けて貰ったよ #柴犬#しばいぬ#豆柴#愛犬#柴犬マニア#shiba#shibainu#dogstagram#うに#まめしば#いぬのきもち#赤柴#ふわもこ部 #あかしば #犬#しばすたぐらむ#dog #puppy #pet #dogstagram #animal #pets #petstagram #doglover #doggy #mydog#멍스타그램 #개스타그램
View this post on Instagram
昨日のドッグラン前にランチをしたベトナム料理 @yoyonam.tokyo さん 和え麺とコムガーを頼んだよ❤️ もう本当に本当に美味しくてリピートしたいお店！テラス席はわんちゃんOKです♀️ ⚠️線路が近いので、電車の音が苦手なわんちゃんはご注意ください。 #柴犬#しばいぬ#豆柴#愛犬#9gagpets #shiba#shibainu#dogstagram#うに#まめしば#いぬのきもち#赤柴#ふわもこ部 #あかしば #犬#しばすたぐらむ#dog #puppy #pet #dogstagram #animal #pets #petstagram #doglover #doggy #mydog#멍스타그램 #개스타그램#9gag
View this post on Instagram
モンブランジェラートを食べにモンブラン専門店 栗歩 @kuriho_harajuku に行ったよ(原宿店はテイクアウトのみです) 我が家の夏休みは今日でおしまい 今年は東京都内でひたすら食べる夏休みを楽しみましたうにといっぱい過ごせて楽しかったなぁ 明日からまた仕事頑張ろう #柴犬#しばいぬ#豆柴#愛犬#9gagpets #shiba#shibainu#dogstagram#うに#まめしば#いぬのきもち#赤柴#ふわもこ部 #あかしば #犬#しばすたぐらむ#dog #puppy #pet #dogstagram #animal #pets #petstagram #doglover #doggy #mydog#멍스타그램 #개스타그램#9gag
The Shiba Inu is actually a Japanese breed hunting dog and looks a lot like the Akita. It is considered to be a basal breed, which means that it predates the emergence of modern breeds in the 19th century.
However, this is not the first time that a Shiba Inu has been a part of the news. Recently, an American Shorthair cat became newsworthy when it infiltrated a gang of three Shiba Inus and became a member of their pack.
In an interaction with Bored Panda, owners of the animals from Japan said that she found a cat, Kiki, which they both liked and now the feline has even started to act like her pet dogs, who are named Saki, Ibuki, Hazuki and Kiki.
Kiki's owner said that she first realised that the feline had become a part of her canine pack when her Shibas stood up for it while another dog started barking at Kiki.
A few weeks back, another Shiba Inu became news for going viral for ruining every group photo she is in. The female Shiba Inu, Hina looked like she clearly isn't bothered by the look required for a picture and seemed to be doing something different from her companions in all the images clicked.