Uni, the Shiba Inu, Has the Widest Smile Around Food and We Couldn't Relate More

A cute dog from Japan named Uni has taken the internet by storm due to his expressions whenever he is around. The way this Shiba Inu smiles around food, as well as his antics, have taken social media by storm.

Uni has a huge social media fan following of 98.5K on Instagram, a number which seems to be on an upward trajectory.

Images from the daily life of the Shiba Inu have won over the internet and it seems that the dog has a soft spot for food, as apparent by many of the pictures shared.

From spaghetti, pizza, bubble tea to meat skewers, Uni seems to be sporting a wide grin for every time he is made to pose with something edible.

The Shiba Inu is actually a Japanese breed hunting dog and looks a lot like the Akita. It is considered to be a basal breed, which means that it predates the emergence of modern breeds in the 19th century.

However, this is not the first time that a Shiba Inu has been a part of the news. Recently, an American Shorthair cat became newsworthy when it infiltrated a gang of three Shiba Inus and became a member of their pack.

In an interaction with Bored Panda, owners of the animals from Japan said that she found a cat, Kiki, which they both liked and now the feline has even started to act like her pet dogs, who are named Saki, Ibuki, Hazuki and Kiki.

Kiki's owner said that she first realised that the feline had become a part of her canine pack when her Shibas stood up for it while another dog started barking at Kiki.

A few weeks back, another Shiba Inu became news for going viral for ruining every group photo she is in. The female Shiba Inu, Hina looked like she clearly isn't bothered by the look required for a picture and seemed to be doing something different from her companions in all the images clicked.