We Finally Have an Emoji to Accurately Describe Our 2020 Mood: Spiral Eyes

If you were wondering which emoji would describe 2020 the best, then wonder no more. The Unicode Consortium has approved a new emoji which pretty much sums up what this year has felt like, an endless loop of unusual things.

The organisation, popularly known for coming up with emojis which you see on your phone’s keyboards, has approved a set of new emoticons. One of the emoji has a face with spiral eyes, which looks like an expression of trouble or not feeling well. The emoji also looks like the person has been hypnotised or lost control, which is pretty much how we all felt at some point during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the emojis here.

The emoji 13.1, as the Unicode Consortium calls the latest set of approved emojis, has six more additions to your keyboard. The set of seven emojis will be released next year in 2021. It includes heart on fire, mending heart, woman with beard, person with beard, face exhaling and person in the clouds. The new version will also have most of the skin tone variants for the multi-person emoji groupings couples with hearts and couples kissing.

It seems spiral eyes and face exhaling are the two emojis which will be used the most to describe what people felt in 2020.

The year 2020 has been a sort of roller coaster ride for most of the people. From the Australian bushfires, Baghjan oil field fire, to the West coast fire in the United States, it has all things wrong. Moreover, there were disastrous floods in Assam, landslides in Kerala and there were political upheavals in the US and the west with the Black Lives Matter protests, the Hong Kong protests resisting China’s National Security Law.

We also saw massive protests in Belarus after its incumbent president was accused of rigging elections. The Russian government allegedly poisoned its only opposition leader Alexei Navalny, however he somehow recovered. And all this happened while the world was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has now affected over 31.2 million people.

The Unicode Consortium is the organization that created the Unicode Standard, and other standards and data used by modern computer systems and applications. It was created to support and include other languages which were not used by the computer systems.