Uninvited Guest: Leopard Joins Maharashtra Family Over Dinner, Both Escape Unhurt

A family in Pimpalgaon Rotha in Maharashtra was peacefully having dinner and waiting for the night to end when suddenly chaos erupted.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Uninvited Guest: Leopard Joins Maharashtra Family Over Dinner, Both Escape Unhurt
We love to have some extra guests for dinner at our homes. But what happens when the guest, who pays a visit, turns out to be a leopard?

A family in Pimpalgaon Rotha in Maharashtra was peacefully having dinner and waiting for the night to end when suddenly chaos erupted.

A leopard had followed their pet dog into their house, causing an uproar.

However, the family was quick to react and safely exited the premises after locking up the big cat inside their house. They then informed the forest department, who in turn, alerted the animal charity Wildlife SOS.

Soon, a team of three rescuers and a group of forest officers arrived at the location. There, they were surprised to find the house crowded by around 700 people, trying to catch a glimpse of the majestic animal.

Senior veterinarian Dr Ajay Deshmukh, who was involved in the rescue operation, was quoted by The Scotsman, saying, “With a huge crowd of nearly 700 people gathered around, the rescue was extremely challenging as their presence triggered fear and distress in the leopard.”

The rescuers opened the bedroom window, only to find the male leopard sitting atop a cupboard.

They shot a tranquilliser at the four-year-old big cat and then captured it for a basic checkup. Once things were under control, the animal was released in the forest. The whole operation took about three hours, the website reported.

"When carrying out such sensitive rescue operations, it is imperative that all necessary protocols are followed to minimise the chances of any untoward incidents,” Dr Deshmukh added.

"Such cases are quite common in this region hence we conduct many awareness programmes to educate people about dealing with various conflict situations."

