Union Minister Anurag Thakur Gifts ‘Bhagavad Gita’ to Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings

In order to discuss what India has to offer the world in terms of consumer content, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur met the co-founder of Netflix, Reed Hastings. Two photos on Instagram shows that during the meeting, Thakur presented Hastings with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.

“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix)," Mr Thakur wrote while sharing the pictures on Instagram. “Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages," he said.

Here is the post:

In 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a copy of the holy Hindu text ‘Bhagvad Gita’ to Japanese Emperor Akihito. In that instance, Anurag Thakur tweeted by praising the Gita as the best gift as it teaches us eternal ways of life relevant in all times, Times of India reported.

True!"@iamnikhilnanda: Gift of “bhagwad Geeta" best gift fr it teaches us eternal ways of life relevant in all times http://t.co/jc2HjMzUo3“— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2014

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the government has put OTT platform such as Netflix as well as news and current affairs content under the ministry as it gave it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space, NDTV reported.

