Union Minister Smriti Irani Saying She's 'Allergic' to Exercise is Basically All of Us
Union Minister Smriti Irani isn't very fond of working out. Or at least that is what her recent post on Instagram suggests.
File image of Smriti Irani / Hindi News18.
During winters, some of us tend to hide inside our blankets and compromise on our fitness regime. No exercise, no walk, no gym -- we often give them a miss. While staying fit is the way to go, Union Minister Smriti Irani is not very fond of working out. Or at least that is what her recent post on Instagram suggests.
In a hilarious post, Irani shared that she had once tried exercising but found out that she was "allergic".
She added exercising is "very dangerous" including flushed skin, racing heartbeat, sweating, and shortness of breath among others.
The meme shows a minion, a fictional character, from Despicable Me, which makes a regular appearance on Irani's Instagram feed.
Here are a few more posts shared by the Union Minister that has minion in them:
