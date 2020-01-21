Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Union Minister Smriti Irani Saying She's 'Allergic' to Exercise is Basically All of Us

Union Minister Smriti Irani isn't very fond of working out. Or at least that is what her recent post on Instagram suggests.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Union Minister Smriti Irani Saying She's 'Allergic' to Exercise is Basically All of Us
File image of Smriti Irani / Hindi News18.

During winters, some of us tend to hide inside our blankets and compromise on our fitness regime. No exercise, no walk, no gym -- we often give them a miss. While staying fit is the way to go, Union Minister Smriti Irani is not very fond of working out. Or at least that is what her recent post on Instagram suggests.

In a hilarious post, Irani shared that she had once tried exercising but found out that she was "allergic".

She added exercising is "very dangerous" including flushed skin, racing heartbeat, sweating, and shortness of breath among others.

smriti irani

The meme shows a minion, a fictional character, from Despicable Me, which makes a regular appearance on Irani's Instagram feed.

Here are a few more posts shared by the Union Minister that has minion in them:

View this post on Instagram

#instagyan for aaj kal ke bachche ❤️#wednesdaywisdom

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#dedicated to all hubbies @iamzfi

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#when you politely want to say none of ur 'biness' #instagyan

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#moodygrams #instagyan

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#when #insomnia strikes

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

#when you politely want to say none of ur 'biness' #instagyan

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram