Union Minister's Daughter is Making Father and Nation Proud by Becoming a Covid-19 Warrior

Mansukh Mandaviya's daughter Disha | Image credit: Twitter

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked his daughter Disha for playing her role as a coronavirus warriror in the face of the unprecedented health crisis in India.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has praised his daughter, Disha, for being in the shoe of a frontline health worker during current testing times when the country is struggling to cope with the massive spread in COVID-19 cases and oxygen shortage. The minister said that he is proud of his daughter.

In a tweet, the Union chemical and fertiliser minister said that he waited “so long" to see his daughter in the role of a COVID-19 warrior. The minister tweeted a photograph of Disha in a PPE kit apparently at a COVID resource centre. In the picture, few other members of her team wearing PPE suits and boxes of medical supplies can also be seen.

Minister’s tweet received over 36,000 ‘likes’ and counting. The picture was praised by his followers and other Twitter users.

Mandaviya, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of State (MoS) for ports, shipping and waterway, has previously said that the central government has asked all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and oxygen-related equipment cargo and the highest priority should be given to berthing of those vessels.

The Shipping Ministry has also asked port chairpersons to personally supervise berthing and logistics operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments.

Through another tweet, the Minister informed that the ship, MV Hai Nam 86carrying oxygen cylinders has reached the Deendayal Port on Gujarat coast.

On April 23, he said that the central government has approved 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir and the production of the anti-viral drug has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month to meet the rapidly expanding demand in the country.

India reported a total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveriesin the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries.

first published:April 27, 2021, 19:19 IST