Union Minister's Daughter is Making Father and Nation Proud by Becoming a Covid-19 Warrior

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has praised his daughter, Disha, for being in the shoe of a frontline health worker during current testing times when the country is struggling to cope with the massive spread in COVID-19 cases and oxygen shortage. The minister said that he is proud of his daughter.

In a tweet, the Union chemical and fertiliser minister said that he waited “so long" to see his daughter in the role of a COVID-19 warrior. The minister tweeted a photograph of Disha in a PPE kit apparently at a COVID resource centre. In the picture, few other members of her team wearing PPE suits and boxes of medical supplies can also be seen.

My Daughter, My Pride!Disha, I have waited so long to see you in this role. I am filled with pride that you are rendering your duty as an Intern in this critical time. The nation needs your service and I'm sure you will prove yourself. More power to you my warrior! pic.twitter.com/Kjm4MtKyaT — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 26, 2021

Minister’s tweet received over 36,000 ‘likes’ and counting. The picture was praised by his followers and other Twitter users.

#mydaughter_mypride Indeed….it is beyond the words….I completely agree with your statement. pic.twitter.com/l8DZD7yhmR — Sheetal Joshi (@sheetaljoshi13) April 26, 2021

All the best to Disha .. May she serve the nation at this time of crisis 🙏🏻— Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) April 26, 2021

All the best for your service to humanity Dr..— Rajesh Jha (@jharajesh) April 26, 2021

Best wishes to your daughter Dr Disha & other several young interns ,Registrars, nurses who shoulder this huge responsibility for over several months with smile on their faces.Let our fellow citizens understand their difficulties and follow appropriate behaviours, masks &Vaccines— Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) April 26, 2021

Mandaviya, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of State (MoS) for ports, shipping and waterway, has previously said that the central government has asked all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and oxygen-related equipment cargo and the highest priority should be given to berthing of those vessels.

Government of India has directed all Major Ports to:•waive-off all charges for Ships carrying #Oxygen and oxygen related equipment cargo •highest priority to be accorded for berthing of such ships#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/SJq6cuEvaW— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 25, 2021

The Shipping Ministry has also asked port chairpersons to personally supervise berthing and logistics operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments.

Through another tweet, the Minister informed that the ship, MV Hai Nam 86carrying oxygen cylinders has reached the Deendayal Port on Gujarat coast.

Ship 'MV Hai Nam 86' reaches @Deendayal_Port, carrying steel cylinder tubes used for making #Oxygen cylinders. Vessel was given the highest priority for berthing on arrival at Cargo Jetty, owing to oxygen shortage in the country.#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/VjPOwF3mMN— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 25, 2021

On April 23, he said that the central government has approved 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir and the production of the anti-viral drug has now been ramped up to 90 lakh vials per month to meet the rapidly expanding demand in the country.

Very soon, 3 lakh vial/day will be produced . Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply #Remdesivir. (2/2)— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 23, 2021

India reported a total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths and 2,51,827 recoveriesin the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,76,36,307, including 1,97,894 deaths and 1,45,56,209 recoveries.

