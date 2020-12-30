Union Ministers, Farmer Leaders Share Langar Food After Lunch Snubs in Past Meetings

As the farmers protesting over the agriculture bill continue to be at loggerheads with the Centre, the farm leaders met union ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar. The farmers and the ministers were seen having food with farmers leaders during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the govt is holding talks with farmers on three farm laws.

Delhi: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal & Narendra Singh Tomar having food with farmers leaders during the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan where the govt is holding talks with farmers on three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/dk31Bt1c6X — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

This was the sixth round of talks held between the protesting farmer unions and Central ministers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, held the talks with the representatives of 41 farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. The sixth round of talks between the two sides are being held after a considerable gap. The fifth round of talks was held on December 5.

The protesting farmer unions are sticking to their hardline position that the discussions will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new agri laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues. On Monday, the Centre invited the unions for this round of talks on December 30 on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with "open mind" to the prolonged impasse over the three new agri laws that were enacted in September.

At a meeting held earlier this month, the farmer leaders had turned down the government’s lunch offer, saying they had brought their own food and refreshments delivered at the Vigyan Bhavan venue in an ambulance.

The leaders of more than 30 farmer unions are meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar amid a massive protest against the farm laws.

Thousands of farmers are camped at Delhi borders for nearly a month now.