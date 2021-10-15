Unique Navratri Ritual: Men Wear Sarees, Perform Garba To Reverse 200-Year-Old Curse

India is a land of varied tales and customs. Bending gender stereotypes and honouring a 200-year-old story of a curse, men in Old City of Ahmedabad wear sarees and perform Garba to appease a woman who had cursed them two centuries ago.

A report in The Indian Express says that in is a form of a unique Garba celebration in the region — called ‘Sheri Garba’ — men belonging to the Barot community dress up in sarees and dance on the eighth night of nine-day Navratri festival at Sadu Mata Ni Pol.

The story goes that there was a woman called Sabuda who had cursed the men there after they failed to protect her dignity. In the process, she is said to have lost her child. Her curse is still considered to be potent by the locals. The area even has a temple built in her honour.

In order to set right the injustice done to Sabuda, the men don feminine apparel, dance the garba and ask for forgiveness from the goddess. They pray for the long lives of their children.

In a similar wedding ritual from Andhra Pradesh, groom wears bride’s clothes and vice versa. This particular tradition is followed by families who have the surname ‘Gannamani’ in West Godavari district. While the groom dons a wedding pattu saree, ornaments and other adornments of his partner, the woman slips into shirt and pants, and finishes off with goggles and a male hairstyle to create that signature groom look.

