Even after the judge in King County finalized the separation of one of the most powerful couples in the world — Bill Gates and Melinda French — the influential duo has not set aside their unity in cheering their future son-in-law Nayel Nassar during the Tokyo Olympics. Nayel is a 30-year-old equestrian rider from Egypt who gave a powerful performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and secured a place in the final. Nayel is engaged to Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Bill and Melinda.

Nayel Nassar and Jennifer Gates had announced their engagement in January 2020. Sharing a photo of Nayel, Melinda said, “I always love watching the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics is particularly special because I get to cheer on my future son-in-law, Nayel Nassar. We are so proud of you, Nayel (and Igor),” referring to Nayel’s horse, Igor van de Wittemoere.

On the other hand, Bill wrote, “I’m rooting for lots of the athletes in Tokyo right now—but none more than my soon-to-be son-in-law, Nayel Nassar. Good luck, Nayel.”

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates filed their divorce on May 3 and decided to end their 27-year-old marriage. According to sources, neither Bill nor Melinda will change their name or receive any spousal support. It is still unclear how Bill’s resources will be divided between the couple. During the verdict, the judge has reportedly said that the contract was ‘just and equitable’. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index, Bill Gates is now the world’s fourth richest man in the world with $151 billion worth.

