'Universe is Majestic': Hubble’s Most Iconic Shot Now Has a Companion from Webb Telescope

What better way to mark #NewFriendsDay than with this new view? One of Hubble’s most iconic shots now has a complementary companion from our friend @NASAWebb! This star-forming region is known as the Pillars of Creation, and shows a small region of the Eagle Nebula. pic.twitter.com/3FMoH0ro0P — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 19, 2022

Since uploaded, the images have managed to gather nearly 21K likes. “The more you explore the universe, the more strong my religious belief gets. This is no coincidence but there is a single power who created this universe and who controls it,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I asume that the image was taken sideways, and it was rotated here for comparison purposes.”

The “Pillars of Creation” are located 6,500 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula of our Milky Way galaxy. They were made famous by the Hubble, which first captured them in 1995 and then again in 2014.

“By popular demand, we had to do the Pillars of Creation” with Webb, Klaus Pontoppidan, the science programme manager at the Space Telescope Science Institute, said on Twitter. “There are just so many stars!” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, NASA shared a stunning image of a globular cluster taken by its Hubble. A globular cluster is a group of stars that’s tightly bound and held together by gravity. In a rather poetic manner, NASA wrote in the caption, “Is gravity the only thing keeping you together? Then you might be a globular cluster.⁣⁣” The globular cluster in the photo shared on Instagram is located in the constellation Sagittarius, NASA elaborated.

A globular cluster can contain a multitude of stars, including ones that are as old as the universe itself. While NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope brought a sea change in how these star clusters were examined, its Webb Telescope will now use its infrared vision to take a deeper look. The latter will study the interiors of these stars in depth, so that scientists are able to understand these stellar relics of cosmic history better.

