University Accepts Peanut, Butter and Jelly as Parking Fees to Combat Student Hunger
Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.
Representative Image.
What a lip-smacking offer!
Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.
Officials say the food goes to students in need.
University officials say each person could use peanut, butter and jelly payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.
Officials say two 16-ounce (454-gram) jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.
Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries Episode 5: Radhika Apte on Her Moods and Make-up
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Resistance is Futile, Just Go And Buy One If You Can
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga