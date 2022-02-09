University of California Scientists Believe Nuclear Missiles Can Save World. Here's How

The major powers of the world are engaged in a nuclear race, but not many are aware that nuclear missiles can be used to save the earth as well. Scientists at the University of California recently said that one should collect as many nuclear missiles as possible if one wants to save the earth.

According to researchers, nuclear weapons are effective weapons against asteroids. The way this is going to be done is in the same way as done in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. This means that if a large asteroid is plummeting towards the Earth, a huge number of missiles have to be fired at it. According to scientists, if all the countries of the world use their nuclear missiles to crush the asteroids, they will save human civilization from extinction.

This sounds like the movie ‘Armageddon’ to a lot of people. In that movie, two of the characters drill an asteroid and fit a nuclear bomb inside it. This ends up shattering the asteroid and human civilisation is saved.

It is believed that it was an asteroid collision with the earth that led to the extinction of dinosaurs. In addition to several planets outside Earth, a huge number of asteroids keep circling the Earth. If a large asteroid collides with the earth, then it could kill billions of people on the planet.

A lot of cities or even entire countries may be wiped off the map.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.