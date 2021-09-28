University Students Devise Prototype For NASA To Harvest Water On Moon And Mars

NASA has no plans of curbing the quest for water on planetary bodies in the vicinity of Earth. The organization has, in the past, found evidence of accumulated ice on Moon’s South Pole, which is engulfed in shadows. Under the 2021 Revolutionary Aerospace Systems Concepts – Academic Linkage: Moon to Mars Ice and Prospecting Challenge, NASA, in August 2020, invited a selection process for a three-day competition at Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia. NASA promised a stipend of $10,000 for the teams to build and test their water-harvesting systems among the possibly contaminated rocks of ice.

The systems designed by the teams were expected to collect water from various unknown samples provided to them in the most efficient, hygienic, and accurate manner. The teams from various universities participated and devised brilliant machines, out of which, one or a combination of a few prototypes could accompany NASA’s spacecraft on the Artemis Mission 2024.

“Drilling into billion-year-old ice on moon or Mars can be very challenging. The teams have helped us understand the solution to this extremely intricate extraction,” said Richard Davis, Assistant Director, Science Mission Directorate, NASA HQ, in a press release.

The top prize of $6,000 was bagged by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which collected maximum water from the given sample with their HYDRATION III: High Yield Dihydrogen-monoxide Retrieval and Terrain Identification On New Worlds. The second prize of $4,000 was bagged by Northeastern University. The teams who participated were given 273 kilograms of ice, 90 kilograms of aerated concrete, 114 kilograms of sand and rock mixture, and roughly 45 kilograms of pitcher’s mound clay, out of which they had to extract water.

NASA is eyeing at developing technologies that can extract water on the moon’s and Mars’ surface, instead of transporting tonnes of water into the space, which is an obvious inefficient way, and students might be very helpful in achieving this feat.

